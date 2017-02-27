Villagers of Usgao-Ganjem Panchayat in its Gramsabha held today demanded revoking of construction license given to MRF factory for its extension project.

Hundreds of tree felling has been done and this should be probed, villagers said. Gramsabha also resolved that locals and Goans should be given priority in the job in the factories located in Usgao Panchayat jurisdiction.

Also the panchayat demanded that contract system should not be encouraged in their village panchayat. Villagers and panch members also expressed solidarity towards striking workers of Merck factory. Large number of workers of Merck company were also present at the gramsabha.

Large police force was deployed at the gramsabha anticipating law and orderproblem.