Opposing the expansion plan of MRF at Dhatwada Usgao, villagers have warned that they will approach the National Green Tribunal(NGT) for justice if the government allows the company to go ahead with the proposed expansion plan. Alleging that the pollution caused by the 40 year old factory has been affecting their health and environment of the area, villagers said that they will oppose the companies expansion plan. In Jan 2017 the factory felled over 300 arecanut trees and about 127 forest trees for the expansion of the project, besides felling 625 coconut palms triggering protest by villagers. Usgao-Ganjem gram sabha had earlier resolved to revoke the permission issued to the proposed expansion of the factory. MRF on its part said that they have taken all necessary permissions for their expansion.