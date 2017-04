26-yrs-old scooterist Satish Modekar from Tisk-Usgao died on the spot after being knocked down by a truck near Khandepar bridge late evening today. Body of the deceased, who was engineer by profession, was lying on the road for over two hours as police were conducting panchanama. Long serpentine queues were seen on both side of accident spot as the traffic was blocked for hours on this busy national highway.