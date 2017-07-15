ATM theft case has been reported to Ponda Police station by outsourcing agency Hitachi. ATM machine of ICICI bank had mysteriously gone missing from a shop in Tisk Usgao yesterday.

Cash in the ATM is reported to be Rs 3.9 Lakh. Ponda Police have expressed displeasure at delay by the agency in reporting the crime as it would give the accused time to escape.

ICICI officials are being interrogated. There were at least three persons involved in the crime, police said after seeing CCTV footage at the place where the ATM was installed. Police are investigating the case(DigitalGoa).