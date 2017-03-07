Monkey Feve(KFD) Vaccination drive will to start in Pernem from tomorrow. More than 30 monkey fever patients were found in the border town of Banda in Sindhudurg Taluka of Maharashtra.

Two of the seven monkeys which were found dead in the last two weeks at Patradevi in Pernem have been found positive for KFD or Monkey Fever. But no human cases of the dreaded disease have been reported so far. A total of 16 cases of KFD were detected in February this year at the Primary Health Centre, Sankhali and Community Health Centre, Valpoi