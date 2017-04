Valpoi congress block enmass resigned from Congress party ahead of induction of Vishwajit Rane in BJP tomorrow. In a resignation letter signed by President Laxmi Harmalkar, vice President Umesh Gulelkar and members Prasad Khadkikar, Sumitra Nadkarni and others of Valpoi block Congress party, Congress’s failure to form the government despite of being single largest party has been cited as a reason.