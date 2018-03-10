Munnalal Halwai a businessman from Vasco complained to the Vasco police that on Friday night around 11pm, his car was attacked and he was threatened of dire consequences by unknown miscreants. He informed that a car was following him from Cortalim and when he reached Chicalim, it banged his car. When he got down the occupant of the car threatened him of dire consequences with chopper. The police has registered an FIR.

Halwai has earlier filed a complaint , against former inspector general of police (IGP) of Goa, Sunil Garg accused Garg of demanding and receiving a bribe of Rs 5.5 lakh for registering a first information report (FIR) in a cheating case.