The chairman of Vasco carnival committee and Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida informed that carnival programme and float parade which will happen at Vasco will go live on YouTube and Facebook. “This will give Vascoites working outside Goa an opportunity to see the Carnival live,” he added.

He was speaking at the launch of the parade float of Vasco carnival committee 2018 which will promote Vasco carnival parade scheduled on 12th February (Monday) at Vasco