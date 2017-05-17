One Prathamesh Mahale from Vaddem – Vasco has written to the Superintendent of Police, South Goa, asking for thorough inquiry into the death of his brother Vinayak Mahale. The family suspects it to be a case of murder and not a suicide. Mahale’s body was found at Bogmallo with rope tied along his neck. But circumstantial evidence has made the family believe that its a case of murder. Prathamesh Mahale, brother of the deceased has approached the SP for intervention, as even after three months Vasco police have failed to get results.