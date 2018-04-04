Vasco local arrested with drugs worth Rs 8200 By Digital Goa - April 4, 2018, 9 :52 pm Vasco police arrested one Sandeep Chodankar (age 21) for being in possession of 21 grams of ganja worth Rs 8200. He was arrested from Vaddem last night with the narcotic drug. Vasco police is doing further investigations. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Vasco local arrested with drugs worth Rs 8200 Digital Goa - April 4, 2018, 9 :52 pm New South Goa District Hospital to be named as Hospicio Hospital Digital Goa - April 3, 2018, 8 :54 pm GBOA reiterate threat to empty ore laden barges into the sea Digital Goa - April 2, 2018, 10 :26 pm Goa govt employees DA hiked by 2% from new year Digital Goa - April 2, 2018, 10 :04 pm