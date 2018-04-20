The Goa Children’s Court on Friday remanded Venus Habib for torturing six minor girls for more six days police custody.

Habib was initially taken in five days police custody and on Friday more six days custody was given. Habib was arrested from her Baina residence after police rescued the girls from her house.

Venus Habib(65), was arrested on Sunday on charges of kidnapping and causing injuries to six minor girls. The girls, Habib said, were adopted by her when they were around a month old.