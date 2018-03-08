Goa BJP legislator Carlose Almeida was rushed to a hospital after he fell unconscious at his home in Vasco this morning, a family member said.

Almeida, 54, is a two-term MLA from the Vasco constituency, located about 45 kms from here.

“He fell unconscious at home following which he was taken to a private hospital. He regained consciousness at the hospital but is expected to be kept under observation for the next 48 hours,” the MLAs family member said.

Hospital sources said that MRI has been conducted and the MLA is out of danger.