Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida opposed coal handling expansion plans of MPT on the eve of crucial public hearing on the subject in the port city. “The amount of coal transported through MPT is enough and there is no need to get more amount of coal than what is done by MPT today”, he said in a press conference. He said that the readings provided by GSPCB show that pollution is in rise in Vasco and asked the board to either do its job of cracking whip on pollution or else go home. He also said that he is against privatization of MPT as it gives less opportunity for locals to get job. He informed that he will ask the Chief Minister to form a monitoring committee to take care of the increasing pollution in Vasco.