Vasco, Panaji & Bicholim police stations have been declared as top 3 best police stations in the state for the year 2017. All the staff members of the three police stations will be awarded certificates of achievement while cash prize of Rs 30,000 will be awarded to Vasco PS, Rs 20,000 to Panaji PS and Rs 10,000 to Bicholim police station along with running trophies.