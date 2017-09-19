The Vasco police arrested one UP native for committing house breaking theft at Jairamnagar Dabolim. Rajesh Parsekar, staff of Vasco MPDA complained that on Monday afternoon when he had gone home for lunch he saw two men trying to break the main door of his bungalow. When the robbers saw the owner of the house they ran away leaving the motorbike on which they had come. Based on the number plate of the bike the police traced that the bike belonged to Uttar Pradesh native Mukesh Malvi. Malvi was arrested by Monday late night while his partner is absconding. They had committed theft in Parsekars servant quarter and stolen gold worth eight thousand and cash of 15,000 which has been recovered.