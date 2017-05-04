On the sixth day of public hearing on MPT expansion speakers demanded that the dredging activity, either commercial or maintenance should be stopped as it is eroding the sand of the beach and water level has been coming up. Fearing the landslides due to the impact of dredging speakers at large demanded that MPT should work towards restoration of the beaches and construction of a retaining wall at the companies cost. The continuation of hearing on channel dredging will start at 10 am on Thursday. The hearing wound up at 5pm instead of 10pm today following request of the locals that they wish to attend the Holy cross feast at Khariawaddo.