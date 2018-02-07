Shares in Vedanta, the London-listed natural resources company fell 1.8 per cent on Wednesday after the Indian Supreme Court cancelled all licences to mine iron ore in Goa.
Vedantais India’s biggest private producer and exporter of iron ore, operating mines in Goa and the neighbouring state of Karnataka.
Vedanta hit by SC ruling on mining iron ore in Goa
