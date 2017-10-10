Mining giant Vedanta Limited today reported a 10 percent fall in its iron ore production in Goa at 2.6 million tonnes (MT) in the first half of this fiscal.The output stood at 2.9 MT in the corresponding six months a year ago, the company said a BSE filing. Its sales too fell to 2 MT during the period under review against 2.4 MT in the first half of the previous fiscal.”Production from Goa was 2.6 MT and sales were 2 MT, compared to 2.9 million tonnes and 2.4 million tonnes, respectively. Production and sales at Goa were impacted by the low pricing environment,” Vedanta said.