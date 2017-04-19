In a press conference held in the capital today Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar spoke upon various current issues.

▪ ON SPIRALLING FATAL ACCIDENTS IN THE STATE

Explosion of vehicles coupled with rash and negligent driving is cause of accidents in the state said Chief Minister.

“We are going to enforce the traffic laws strictly. We are also tightening surveillance to curb accidents. Enforcement is weak. Give our government some time to strengthen enforcement, “said CM.

Police redeployment will be done to bring order in the traffic situation. A drive will be conducted to underline the importance of helmets and reprimand helmetless drivers.

Stating that the primary responsibility of the accident lies with the driver CM said that challans will be issued based on video footage. Drivers using cells will also be dealt with strictly CM warned.

CM called upon the need to educate parents regarding entrusting vehicles to their children. 40 percent students come in car at Medical College, he added.

“Public co-operation is needed for curbing accidents. Public also need to be educated about safe driving,” CM said.

“I will increase number of buses for educational institutions,” he added.

▪ ON MINING POLLUTION IN SONSHI & ARREST OF VILLAGERS

We will shut down the mines if the pollution problem is not appropriately addressed by the corresponding mining firm said Chief Minister.

Yesterday CM held a meet with mining company Sesa Goa.

“I have told Sesa Goa to take appropriate measures regarding water and air pollution and other matters,” CM said.

Sesa goa was ready to give a bond to release the villagers from jail, CM informed.

“Currently, the traffic is on by bypassing the village. I have instructed them to tar that area in the village. Speed limit is also enforced. But if villagers do not want mining then I will stop it,” he added.

▪ ON VHP’S INTENTIONS TO BRING BEEF BAN IN GOA

“Why should I respond to VHP? We believe in the law and we will follow the law,” CM said.

Media enjoys such statements. I will ensure proper governance. If someone tries to take law in their own hands we will deal with them seriously.

We will follow the provisions in the law. Government will take appropriate stand regarding the matter.

“We banned Mutalik from entering Goa and not the Congress Government,” he reminded.

▪ ON UNION CABINET’S DECISION TO BAN RED BEACON FOR VVIPs

I am not interested in red batti . I reduced my pilots though I have Z-security. VIP culture has to be reduced. I will follow directives of central governments on VIP culture.

▪ ON REGIONAL PLAN

No decision was taken on Regional Plan today. “We only took presentation today,” CM said.