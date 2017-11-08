Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sleuths on Monday arrested a Venezuelan woman minutes after she landed in the city with nearly 2kg pure cocaine worth Rs 20 crore concealed in a false cavity of her hand baggage yesterday.Sources said preliminary investigations suggest that the cocaine was to be delivered to drug peddlers in Goa for sale in new year parties. During interrogations, she said that she was only a carrier. She told the investigators that after landing at Mumbai, she was to travel to Goa and deliver the cocaine to a contact. “Drug peddlers in Goa are all set for new year celebrations when foreign tourists throng the state. Peddlers usually adulterate pure drug to double the quantity to make huge profits,” said an Mumbai NCB officer- The Times of India.