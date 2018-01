The Verna police under the supervision of DySP Mormugao Sunita Sawant nabbed the murder accused Vinay Kerkatta, of Jharkhand for murdering his colleague Roshan Unor at an under construction site at Verna IDC on Monday evening. Kerkatta was absconding and was picked up from Malim jetty, Panjim. Dhanwar and Kerkatta had fought over couple of days back when Dhanwar had torn his police verification form. On Monday the fight resumed when both were alone while Ketkatta killed Unor.