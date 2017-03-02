Verna police have arrested eight people in connection to the fight that happened at Zuarinagar on Tuesday evening.

The arrested persons are Dashrat Biradar, Vijay Naik, Mehboob Walikar, Siddu Naik, Yallappa Gaudar, Manjunath Hanumanth Navli, Shivanna Girniwadar, and Chinna Chinmal. They have been arrested u/s 143, 147, 323, 324, 427, 504 r/w 49 IPC and Sec 8 of Goa Children’s Act.

On Tuesday a fight had broken out between Sancoale panch Rangappa Kamal and Congress MLA candidate Mariano Rodrigues over a minor accident.