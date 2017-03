The Verna police arrested two for trafficking Women from Mumbai in prostitution. A 20 year old girl was rescued with a decoy customer while a 32 year old was also found in the flat in the building at Verna.

Two accused Jyoti Dhoble and flat owner Jerry Carvalho were arrested. The victim women have been lodged at women protection home. And the accused have been taken into three days police custody Verna PI Uday Parab informed.