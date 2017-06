One Fakirappa Chitnakar, 31 year old from Zuarinagar, was arrested with the stolen articles that had been burgled from a mobile shop at Zuarinagar. The Verna police had received the complaint from One Nilesh Sharma informing that unknown culprits effected entry in his shop by break opening the cement sheets roof of the mobile handset shop, Sharma Electronics, near Ganesh temple, Zuarinagar and looted material and cash worth Rs.1.50 lakh.