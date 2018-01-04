Verna police today recovered the spade which was used by Vinay Kerketa to murder Roshan Unnur three days back. Police also today recovered the cloths of Vinay Kerketa which were worn while committing murder on which police have found Blood stains informed DYSP Sunita Sawant. During the investigation police has understood that the accused and victim is to fight with each other after having alcohol DYSP Sawant further informed. Police during investagation has found that Murder accused Vinay Kerketa had worked on Malem, Betim jetty around one and half years back and after killing Roshan he had plan to work on a fishing Trawler for few months, earn some money and then run away informed DYSP.