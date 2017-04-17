Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) central secretary Acharya Radhakrishna Manori on Sunday demanded total beef ban in the state of Goa.He said that in days to come VHP and its frontal wings in Goa would ensure that there is no slaughtering or sale of beef in Goa in near future.The women wing of VHP, ‘Durgavahini’ has already started taking steps towards this, he added. Manori was speaking during a state level public meet held at Brahmastal temple, Baina on Sunday evening. According to the organisers the meeting was for ‘awakening the Hindu consciousness to come together in the struggle of building Ram Mandir at Ayodhya’. “Since Yogi Adityanath has taken over as the CM of UP all good things have started happening for Hindus and Hindu power is increasing in India,” added Manori.