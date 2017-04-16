The Viswa Hindu Parishad will hold a public meeting on April 16, on the Ram Mandir issue in Ayodhya at Brahmastal Temple, Baina. The main speaker would be Acharya Radhakrishna Manori. The International Executive Member of VHP, Ashokrao Chowgule, said that it is the birthplace of Lord Ram and so his temple should be built there. When asked whether VHP will work towards amicable solution as directed by Supreme Court in the true sense of national consciousness, Chowgule made it clear that the VHP has been working to see Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.