TCP Minister Vijai Sardesai was appointed as president of Goa Forward party today. The appointment came on the backdrop of Dr Renuka D’Silva request of being relived from the position after being appointed as Chairperson of South Goa planning & development authority (SGPDA). “Executive Committee of Goa Forward Party unanimously decided to appoint Vijai as President,” informed Prashant Naik, Goa Forward Spokesperson.