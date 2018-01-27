Home Breaking News Vijai Sardesai today announced that Goans will be given 30 coconuts per... Vijai Sardesai today announced that Goans will be given 30 coconuts per month for Rs 20 each in all horticulture outlets from Feb 1 on LPG card. By Digital Goa - January 27, 2018, 10 :31 am Vijai Sardesai today announced that Goans will be given 30 coconuts per month for Rs 20 each in all horticulture outlets from Feb 1 on LPG card. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Government to clear all claims came under Forest dwellers Act this year – Tribal... Digital Goa - January 25, 2018, 8 :59 pm Smaller theaters in Goa screen Padmavat under police protection Digital Goa - January 25, 2018, 8 :50 pm KTC’s first 100% electric bus all set for operations Digital Goa - January 25, 2018, 7 :15 pm ACB has not followed procedures- SJM Sangodkar Digital Goa - January 24, 2018, 10 :50 pm