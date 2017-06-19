All India Congress Committee Secretary Girish Chodankar while slamming the recent statements of Vijai Sardesai on beef ban said that, he should not try fooling Goans any longer, as every one know who imposed this Government against wishes of Goans. Chodankar further said that, Vijay’s assurance to write to BJP led NDA Government at the centre is a mockery, as the beaf issue is the creation of the NDA Government, of which Goa Forward is integral part. What people are expecting is action and not hollow demands or lip service through media. Mr Chodanker further reminded Mr Sardessai that he is not in opposition but he is part of the Government in Goa and at the Central. His yesterday’s statement clearly reflects a confused mind which is saffronised in his lust for power.