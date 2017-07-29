Villagers from Advoi village in Sattari have expressed opposition to the mobile tower which has been installed overnight by telecom company Jio in their village.

Villagers alleged that the newly elected local Panchayat body at Bhironda is not responding to the villagers complaints and totally neglecting the issue. Villagers claimed that the Panchayat has confirmed in a written reply that Jio has not taken permission from the panchayat to set up the tower.

Villager also expressed concern over health issues as the tower is in the proximity of the village school and Anganwadi.