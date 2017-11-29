The villagers at Muder, Cansaulim protested against the mega project from coming in their village on Wednesday. The Mega project company plans to come up with 2 residential colonies and one club. According to the General Secretary of Goenchea Ramponkaracho Ekvott Olencio Simoes, The same project was protested in 2007 by the villagers and ex MLA Late Mahtany Saldanha and stopped. The village comprises of 350 villagers and there are no proper facilities for them, how will the government meet the demand of additional residents of about 150 flats. The locals said that they don’t want outsiders coming in their village and spoiling the youth. Instead the government should come with a project that will boost the villagers and the villagesaid the locals.