Virat Kohli, who is the co-owner of Indian Super League (ISL) football club FC Goa, on Wednesday launched a foundation to promote the sport at the grassroots level. Named the Forca Goa Foundation, it aims to use football as a vehicle for positive development in the football-mad Indian state of Goa. The cricketing superstar also launched a special FC Goa jersey which will be used by the side for its ISL clash on Wednesday.