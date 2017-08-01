Health Minister Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane today filled the nomination form for Valpoi by-poll in the presence of around 2000 of his supporters.

He expressed confidence of winning Valpoi by poll with the margin of 12,000 votes. In Valpoi there is no scope for Congress party.

I will finished congress in Valpoi constituency. There are no differences between old BJP workers and my supporters, all are together, he said. Meanwhile, Vishwajit’s wife Divya Rane has filed a nomination as substitute candidate of BJP in Valpoi constituency