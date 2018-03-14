Babush Monserrate panel candidates Vithal Chopdekar and Asmita Kerkar have been officially announced today as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Corporation of the City of Panaji(CCP).
With just one nomination each having been received by the returning officer at the end of the deadline set for filing of nominations, Chopdekar and Kerkar were elected unopposed.
Vithal Chopdekar is new CCP mayor
