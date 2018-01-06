A 20-member Goa squad led by Sporting Clube de Goa striker Vitorino Fernandes on Saturday left for Ahmedabad to participate in the West Zone qualifying round of the Santosh Trophy 2017-18.
Goa, who are placed along with Rajasthan and Gujarat, will play their first match against Rajasthan on January 10.They will lock horns with Gujarat on January 12.
