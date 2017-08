Ulhas Jewellers

In Association with Herald Group presents

Goencho Avaz

– 21 Solo Singers & 7 Pairs of Duet Singers

from Goa have made it to the finals.

Vote for your favourite finalist Here is your chance to give your vote for Goa’s most liked voice BY POPULAR CHOICE

Visit Goencho Awaz FB Page to Vote –

https://www.facebook.com/pg/UlhasJewellers/videos/?ref=page_internal

Contest Closes on 4th August 2017 at 12am.

Finals on 4th (Panjim) & 6th (Margao) August 2017.