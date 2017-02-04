Home News Voting on Aquem booth No 8 of Margao cancelled, Repoll Ordered News Voting on Aquem booth No 8 of Margao cancelled, Repoll Ordered By Team Digital Goa - February 4, 2017, 1 :07 pm Voting on Aquem booth No 8 of Margao cancelled due to faulty voting machine.Repoll ordered. Few other places faulty machines were promptly replaced NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement - STAY CONNECTED0FansLike430FollowersFollow EDITOR PICKS 67% Voting recoded till 3pm in Goa Team Digital Goa - February 4, 2017, 3 :58 pm 53.5% Turnout In Goa By Mid Day Team Digital Goa - February 4, 2017, 1 :27 pm 40 Polling booths Go Pink – Teddy Bears For First Time Women Voters Team Digital Goa - February 4, 2017, 10 :45 am 15% voting recorded in Goa in first 2 hours Team Digital Goa - February 4, 2017, 10 :23 am