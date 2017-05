A petition has been filed in the High Court challenging the delimitation of wards in Calangute Panchayat. Claiming that the delimitation has been done by the government in an arbitrary manner the petitioner pleaded to stop the ongoing panchayat election process as interim relief. The petition came for hearing before the vacation bench of HC today. HC admitted the petition and kept the hearing on the same post vacation adding that the election process cannot be stopped at this stage.