DETAILED WARDWIDE RESERVATION LIST

The Goa government announced reservations of 540 seats in 186 panchayats, which go to the polls on June 11.The 540 wards have been reserved for OBC, ST and SC out of which 167 are for women. Also, another 323 seats have been reserved for women in the general category. A total of 1522 wards will be going to the polls.

Of the 540 wards, 357 have been reserved for other backward classes ( OBC) which include 247 wards for men and 110 for women. Similarly another 168 seats have been reserved for the Schedule Tribe community that has 114 seats for men and 54 for women.

For the first time 15 seats have been reserved for the schedule caste community of which 12 wards are for men and three for women. The community has got reservations in the talukas of Pernem, Bicholim, Sattari, Bardez and Salcete.

The total women reservation is 490.

27 percent of the reservation is in other backward class category, while 12 percent is for scheduled tribe. In all 15 wards are reserved for scheduled castes depending on their population in respective panchayats.

SC reservation Male- 12 Female- 3 Total- 15

ST reservation Male 114 Female 54 Total 168

OBC reservation Male 247 Female 110 Total 357

Grand Total- 540



323 seats set aside for women in general category.

*

