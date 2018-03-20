Truck owners association today apologised for the untoward incidents that took place yesterday during the mining dependents morcha in the capital.
“It was a mistake. We are apologetic as people suffered yesterday,” said President of Truck owners association Nilkanth Gawas. He was speaking to media after meeting union minister Gadkari.
We are apologetic that the people suffered yesterday – Truck owners association
Truck owners association today apologised for the untoward incidents that took place yesterday during the mining dependents morcha in the capital.