The Mormugao Port Trust(MPT) today clarified that it has started the work of maintenance dredging only after obtaining proper permissions. It had informed Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority(GCZMA) on Sept 6, and the work started on Sept 7 and will take at least for 45 days that is till October 31. The port trust has called the speculations made by locals that MPT is carrying out capital dredging as factually incorrect.