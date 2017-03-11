Goa Forward party said that they don’t have a proposal on their own.

“If any party approaches us with a proposal than we will discuss and decide. We are happy that Goekars gave recognition to Goa Forward and we are enjoying our victory,”said the party President Prabhakar Timble.

GFP would now stand as a recognised political party by Election Commission of India and would be permanently alloted the election symbol.

GFP next move is to struggle to ensure that any government conducts itself as “goemkarvadi sarkar”. GFP will work in and out of state assembly as guardians of Goa and Goemkars.

As regards any alliance or support, the matter would be decided by the Political Affairs Committee of the party after proposals are received. No political party should take our support for granted.