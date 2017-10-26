Aam Admi Party today came down heavily on the proposed formation of new PDAs or multiple PDAs. “We oppose formation of new PDAs. As such PDAs are junctions of corruption. Planning and development in the state is chaotic,” AAP added while speaking to media persons in the city.

Alleging that PDAs are money making machine AAP leader Valmiki Naik said, “Symptoms of coalition of corruption are seen now. Outline Development Plans (ODP) and Investment Promotion Board(IPB) are bypassing the Regional plan.”

AAP leaders Elvis Gomes, Architect Dean Dcruz were present during the meet.