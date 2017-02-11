Goa Liquor Traders association held a meeting today to discuss the situation arising out of SC order related to closure of liquor outlets within 500 meters of the state and national highways by 1 April .



Claiming that over 4 lakh Goans will be affected if the Supreme Court order is implemented, the association members said ,”Once State government is formed, we will request to give us relief by approaching the supreme court.”



Stating that the SC order is not acceptable to them as it is injustice done to the traders the trader body appealed that the state government machinery should either challenge the order or file a review plea before the supreme court.



The association also warned of blocking highways by way of protest if they are not granted relief.



There are two thousand wine shops and 13 thousand Bars and restaurants in Goa majority of these will be affected claimed traders body.



We need support of all political parties to resolve the issue. Congress Leader Luizinho should not politicise the issue said BJP Leader and association president Dattaprasad Naik in a media briefing in the city today.