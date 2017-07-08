Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Goa Shantaram Naik took charge as president of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC). “Our focus will be on strengthening the ward level mechanism. We also propose to appoint 6 committees to study various schemes floated by the government,” Naik said after taking charge as President.

“We will not make efforts to topple the government, but the government will collapse on its own,” he added.