“We will shut down the mines if the pollution problem is not appropriately addressed by the corresponding mining firm,” said Chief Minister today while speaking to media persons in the city in the context of mining pollution in Sonshi and arrest of villagers. “I have told Sesa Goa to take appropriate measures regarding water and air pollution and other matters,” CM said.Sesa Goa was ready to give a bond to release the villagers from jail, CM informed.

“Currently, the traffic is on by bypassing the village. I have instructed them to tar that area in the village. Speed limit is also enforced. But if villagers do not want mining then I will stop it,” he added.