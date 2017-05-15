Home News Webcast on Ransomware Threat by CERT-In today at 11am News Webcast on Ransomware Threat by CERT-In today at 11am By Team Digital Goa - May 15, 2017, 11 :49 am The webcast on the topic “Prevention of WannaCry Ransomware Threat – session by CERT-In” will be broadcast onhttp://webcast.gov.in/cert-in/ on 15th May 2017 at 11 AM - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Goa customs seizes gold worth Rs 18.63 lakh from UP native on Sharjah Goa... Team Digital Goa - May 14, 2017, 9 :40 pm Survival at stake due to cyberage scheme decry computer dealers Team Digital Goa - May 13, 2017, 9 :23 pm Absence of ATMs outside Dabolim Airport irks travellers Team Digital Goa - May 13, 2017, 9 :39 am Transport Department hikes fees for various services Team Digital Goa - May 13, 2017, 9 :38 am