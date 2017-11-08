World renowned fashion designer Wendell Rodricks will be the designer for ESG staff uniforms and festival executive t-shirts while famous artist, Subodh Kerkar will erect art installations for IFFI 2017.

Till date 5451 Delegate Registrations have been received of which 4723 have been approved. Films showcased in Goan Section during IFFI include Mahaprayan , Marisoul, Zuzari and Tiffin Box. A village called Bioscope consisting of 4 theaters with inflated screens with a sitting capacity of 150 seats , a skill studio and an interviewing platform named ‘Katta’ a performing area and an exclusive zone in the village for F&B and handicraft stalls will be set up.

Wendell Rodricks

A world renowned fashion designer Wendell Rodricks has agreed to be the designer for ESG staff uniforms and festival executive t-shirts for IFFI 2017.

Subodh Kerkar

Goa’s most promising artist, Subodh Kerkar has agreed to erect art installations opposite ESG Corniche area and the beach area behind the corniche.

BIOSCOPE

This year during the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), we are introducing a new concept called Bioscope, A Village with a theme of New Age Cinema which will be inaugurated on 21st November at 5.30PM in the presence of a Bollywood star

This Village will consists of the following

THEATRES

This will consist of 4 inflated theatres, for children’s cinema, Marathi cinema and Indian cinema. All theatres will have 5.1 sound systems and a seating capacity of 150 seats each.

SKILL STUDIO

At the center of the campus would be a studio that gives the youth glimpse into the opportunity of developing skills for a career in the film industry. We will invite stalwarts of the film industry and film institute’s to bring to our young audiences the excitement of careers in films in the various technical aspects that go into film making. This will be a great platform for the film enthusiasts and aspiring film makers to understand the different career opportunities within the film industry.

There will also be an opportunity for new film makers who can participate in short film competition which will be about ‘IFFI as never seen before’. These films should be less than 3mins. Prizes for the best short films will also be distributed on 27th November at the venue.

KATTA

From 21st to 27th November every evening, between 7.30 to 8.30PM, there will be an interview session with a film celebrity by a renowned film journalist at the Katta followed by public interaction.

OTHER ACTIVITIES

In addition to this there will be a performing area and an exclusive zone in the village for F&B and handicraft stalls.