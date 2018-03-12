West Bengal Native arrested with Rs 20,000 worth Ganja By Digital Goa - March 12, 2018, 9 :58 pm One Bhalchand Bhattacharya from Madel Margao and native of West Bengal was arrested by Margao Police for being in possession of 68 gms of narcotic drug Ganja worth Rs 20,000 at Motidongor in Margao. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS IPS Officer Rupinder Kumar transferred Digital Goa - March 12, 2018, 10 :27 pm Bus overturns at Bambolim due to tyre burst, no major injuries reported Digital Goa - March 12, 2018, 10 :06 pm West Bengal Native arrested with Rs 20,000 worth Ganja Digital Goa - March 12, 2018, 9 :58 pm St Cruz & St Andre MLA’s meet TCP Minister over Greater Panaji PDA issue Digital Goa - March 12, 2018, 9 :31 pm